Sahibzada Farhan ready to lead Pakistan in T20I series against Sri Lanka

Farhan called his first opportunity to captain Pakistan a matter of pride and pledged to lead from the front.

Farhan and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis unveiled the series trophy at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Mendis expressed confidence in his players and praised coach Gary Kirsten ahead of the series.

Sahibzada Farhan has expressed confidence ahead of his first assignment as Pakistan captain, saying he hopes to make the most of the opportunity when the T20I series against Sri Lanka begins on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Farhan described leading Pakistan as a matter of pride and said he would make every effort to deliver his best performance for the country.

He acknowledged that captaincy brings additional pressure but stressed the importance of keeping it under control. With the rest of the team looking to their captain for direction, he said, leading from the front would be essential.

Farhan and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis also took part in the unveiling of the series trophy at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the opening match.

Mendis, meanwhile, backed his players to perform well and said he had confidence in Sri Lanka’s ability to compete against the hosts.

He described Pakistan as a strong side despite changes to their squad and the inclusion of new players. He also noted that several members of the Pakistan team had experience of playing in local conditions.

The Sri Lankan captain said conditions in Pakistan and Sri Lanka were broadly similar, suggesting his players would face a familiar environment during the series.

Discussing the demands of the current cricket calendar, Mendis said the volume of matches being played made it important for players to manage their workload.

He also praised Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten, describing him as one of the world’s best coaches, and said Kirsten was keeping the major tournaments ahead in focus.