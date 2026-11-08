SUPARCO launches Pak-SBAS to improve satellite navigation accuracy

Pak-SBAS uses Pakistan’s PAKSAT-MM1 communications satellite to improve positioning, navigation and timing services.

The system is being used at the Thal Desert Rally to provide more precise positioning for race vehicles.

Separately, six satellite internet companies have registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has introduced Pakistan’s Space-Based Augmentation System (Pak-SBAS) to make satellite navigation more accurate and reliable.

A SUPARCO spokesperson said the system operates through PAKSAT-MM1, Pakistan’s communications satellite, and is designed to improve positioning, navigation and timing services. It is being used at the Thal Desert Rally, where more precise positioning and navigation are helping improve race safety and operations.

Separately, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered six satellite internet companies. Four of them, Aether One, Flinavotics, Galaxy Space and SpaceP, registered after the establishment of the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board. Starlink and SpaceCell Pakistan have also registered as local companies.

The SECP submitted a report on the registrations to the Senate Standing Committee at the request of its chairman, Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan.