Gold Price in Pakistan Jumps Rs3,200 Per Tola as International Rates Rise

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs3,200 per tola on Monday, reaching Rs432,336.

The price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs2,744 to Rs370,658, while international gold climbed to $4,098 per ounce.

Silver also recorded an increase of Rs55 per tola, bringing its price to Rs5,723.

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant increase on Monday, November 9, 2026, as rising international bullion rates pushed domestic prices higher, with the precious metal gaining Rs3,200 per tola in the local market.

According to the latest rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold climbed to Rs432,336 per tola, compared with the previous rate of Rs429,136.

The price of 10 grams of gold also increased substantially, rising by Rs2,744 to reach Rs370,658 in the domestic bullion market.

The latest increase follows a period of relatively stable trading, with gold previously holding steady at Rs429,136 per tola before Monday’s upward movement.

International gold prices also registered gains, providing support to the increase in Pakistan’s domestic market. The global price of gold rose by $32 per ounce to reach $4,098, reflecting renewed upward momentum in the international bullion market.

Gold prices in Pakistan are closely linked to international market movements and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Changes in global bullion prices generally influence domestic rates, as local traders adjust prices in response to international developments.

The latest increase also extended to silver, which recorded a gain in the local market. According to the association, silver prices rose by Rs55 per tola to reach Rs5,723.

The rise in precious metal prices comes as gold continues to attract attention from investors and consumers, particularly those purchasing jewellery or holding bullion as a store of value.

Higher gold prices can also affect jewellery buyers across Pakistan, where gold remains an important part of wedding-related purchases and household savings.

The association’s latest figures place gold above the Rs432,000-per-tola level, with the domestic market reflecting Monday’s increase in international bullion prices.