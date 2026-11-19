President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Agree to Resolve Political Differences Through Consultation

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have agreed to resolve political matters through mutual consultation.

The meeting comes amid growing differences between the PPP and PML-N over the proposed creation of new provinces.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has criticised the government’s handling of constitutional reforms and called for greater political consensus.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have agreed to resolve political matters through mutual consultation following growing differences between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The understanding was reached during a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, which was also attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the two leaders discussed the country’s political situation and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. They agreed that all important matters would be discussed and settled through consultation among coalition partners.

The Presidency noted that previous constitutional amendments had also been passed after consultations with allied political parties.

The meeting follows recent criticism of the federal government by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, whose statements have drawn strong reactions from PML-N leaders and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The latest disagreement centres on proposals to create additional provinces in Pakistan, particularly the possibility of dividing Sindh, where the PPP leads the provincial government.

The debate gained momentum in July when Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called for a governance reset and proposed establishing additional administrative units.

The PPP has consistently opposed the division of Sindh and has cited a unanimous resolution passed by the Sindh Assembly against any such move.

Speaking at a Meet the Press event in Karachi on Tuesday, Bilawal warned that any attempt to forcibly divide Sindh could lead to bloodshed. He also opposed holding a referendum on the creation of new provinces.

Bilawal said federal ministers had been publicly discussing the creation of new provinces despite the matter never being discussed with him or President Zardari.

His remarks came days after a November 14 meeting between President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz, during which both leaders reportedly agreed that any proposal to create new provinces would be pursued in accordance with the Constitution.

Bilawal also raised concerns about public confidence in the judiciary following the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Although he had strongly supported the amendment a year earlier, the PPP chairman criticised the manner in which it was passed, saying the legislation had been approved through a “brute majority” rather than mutual consensus.

In a subsequent interview, Bilawal clarified that he was not distancing himself from the amendment. He said his criticism concerned the lack of broader political agreement on important constitutional legislation.

The PPP chairman also called for a “political and democratic reset” to address the country’s economic challenges and improve relations between the government and opposition.

He suggested that the government take steps to restore the opposition’s confidence in Parliament and ensure greater consultation on major national decisions.