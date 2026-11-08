Pakistan Influencer Awards 2026 celebrate digital creators in Karachi

Guests and nominees shared their experiences and highlighted the need to recognise Pakistan’s digital talent.

The Sooper Creator Lounge opened at Karachi Expo Centre on November 6, bringing creators and brands together for a two-day programme.

Barira Khan won Best Travel Creator, while Ducky Bhai and Aroob received the Best Couple Creator award.

The EBM Pakistan Influencer Awards 2026 brought together digital creators, nominees and industry guests to recognise the people shaping Pakistan’s online culture. Guests and nominees shared how they got started, reflected on their experiences and spoke about why creators deserve wider recognition for their work.

The awards celebrate creators and storytellers who entertain audiences and build communities through their content. English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) was the title partner, while ARY Digital Network served as the presenting media and streaming partner.

The event also featured the Sooper Creator Lounge, which opened at Karachi Expo Centre on November 6. The two-day programme included masterclasses, industry discussions and networking sessions where creators could meet brands, explore partnerships and learn how to earn from their content.

Barira Khan received the Best Travel Creator award, while Ducky Bhai and Aroob won the Best Couple Creator award.