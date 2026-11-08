FPSC announces 278 federal government vacancies, applications close November 23

The Federal Public Service Commission has announced 278 vacancies under its Phase 4/2026 recruitment advertisement.

The largest intake is for Assistant Audit Officers, with 160 vacancies in BS-17.

Applications must be submitted online by November 23, 2026. The commission will contact candidates by email and SMS.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced 278 vacancies across federal ministries, departments and institutions. The recruitment notice, issued on November 6, covers positions in audit, healthcare, education, engineering, research and administration.

The Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan accounts for the largest share of vacancies, with 160 Assistant Audit Officer posts in BS-17. Of these, 12 are on national merit, while 80 are allocated to Punjab, 18 to rural Sindh, 12 to urban Sindh, 18 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 10 to Balochistan. The remaining eight are allocated to the former FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Several regional allocations include reserved seats for women and non-Muslim candidates.

The advertisement also lists 25 Demonstrator posts at the Federal Medical College, alongside vacancies for nurses, professors and associate professors. Other openings include Assistant Draftsman at the Ministry of Law and Justice, Scientific Officer in Gilgit-Baltistan, and engineering and stores positions at Pakistan Railways. The Finance Division and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives also have vacancies.

The commission has re-advertised six BS-20 professor vacancies at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad under case number F.4-152/2026-R. Candidates who applied when the posts were first advertised in August 2026 do not need to submit a fresh application.

Applicants must submit their forms through the FPSC website by November 23, 2026, and provide a valid, active email address. The commission said it will communicate with candidates exclusively by email and SMS. Detailed qualifications, experience requirements and domicile quotas are listed separately for each post.