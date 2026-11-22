TikToker Muhammad Asif, famous for ‘Techkal Pechkal’ dialogue, arrested in Faisalabad

TikToker Muhammad Asif, popularly known for his viral “Techkal Pechkal” dialogue, has reportedly been arrested by Faisalabad police.

He is accused of harassing citizens and filming inappropriate pranks in public places to gain views on social media.

A video showing Asif apologising for his behaviour has surfaced, while claims that his head was shaved remain unverified.

Pakistani TikToker Muhammad Asif, who gained popularity through his viral “Techkal Pechkal” dialogue, has reportedly been arrested in Faisalabad over allegations of harassing citizens and recording inappropriate prank videos for social media.

According to reports, the TikToker, also known as Mian Asif, was taken into custody by Ghulam Muhammad Abad police following instructions from Faisalabad City Police Officer Tanveer Hussain. The action was reportedly taken after complaints about his behaviour towards members of the public.

Asif became widely recognised on social media for his unusual style of comedy and the frequently repeated phrase “Techkal Pechkal.” His videos attracted considerable attention across TikTok and other platforms, where he regularly shared prank content involving unsuspecting members of the public.

However, his activities reportedly drew criticism after allegations emerged that he was approaching citizens on roads and in public places, subjecting them to inappropriate jokes and recording their reactions without proper consideration for their dignity and privacy.

Police reportedly initiated legal proceedings against the TikToker over his activities. Reports also suggest that cases were registered in connection with the matter at the relevant police station and with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Following his reported arrest, a video circulated on social media in which Asif apologised for his actions and acknowledged that some of his prank videos involved making fun of underprivileged citizens and treating them inappropriately.

In the video, he expressed regret over his conduct and said he had realised his mistakes following police intervention. He also apologised to the public and promised not to produce similar videos in the future.

Meanwhile, social media users have shared claims that Asif’s head was shaved following his arrest, with some joking that police had given the TikToker a taste of his own “Techkal Pechkal” treatment. However, there has been no independently verified confirmation of who allegedly shaved his head or under what circumstances.

Faisalabad police have reportedly emphasised that humiliating citizens or violating their dignity cannot be justified as entertainment. Authorities have maintained that social media popularity does not give content creators the right to harass people or subject them to degrading behaviour for views and online engagement.

The reported arrest has also generated discussion on social media about the growing trend of public prank videos in Pakistan, particularly those involving unsuspecting citizens who may not have consented to being filmed or having their reactions shared online.