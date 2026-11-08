NEPRA raises electricity charges by Rs2.37 per unit for November bills

November 2026 bills will include a fuel adjustment of Rs2.3673 per unit for September.

NEPRA separately approved raising the discounted rate for extra industrial and agricultural consumption from Rs22.98 to Rs25.30 per unit.

The Power Division said regular tariffs for industrial and agricultural consumers would remain unchanged.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified an increase of Rs2.3673 per unit in electricity bills for November 2026 under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA). The charge reflects the difference between the actual cost of fuel used to generate electricity in September 2026 and the reference fuel cost set for that month.

In a separate decision, NEPRA approved a Rs2.32 per unit increase in the discounted rate for additional electricity consumption by industrial and agricultural users. The regulator forwarded the decision to the federal government for further action, with the revised rate of Rs25.30 per unit proposed to apply from the November 2026 billing month.

Under the federal government’s three-year relief package, industrial and agricultural consumers pay a subsidised rate on units used above their consumption in the same month of the previous year. The package originally set the rate for those additional units at Rs22.98 for both sectors, compared with Rs38 per unit for agricultural consumers and Rs34 per unit for industrial consumers.

The decision to raise the discounted rate was carried by the NEPRA chairman’s casting vote. Two members, Amna Ahmed and Maqsood Anwar Khan, submitted dissenting notes, saying the revised rate of Rs25.30 per unit was unjustified.

The Power Division clarified that the proposed increase applies only to units that qualify for the relief package. Regular industrial and agricultural tariffs would remain unchanged under the decision.