Lahore tops world’s most polluted cities as smog worsens across Punjab

Lahore ranked as the world’s most polluted city, with its Air Quality Index exceeding 480 and Gulberg-2 recording a hazardous reading of 910.

Dense smog in Lahore and Gujranwala has reduced visibility and raised concerns about respiratory and throat-related illnesses.

Peshawar is expected to experience cold and partly cloudy weather, while Karachi will remain hot and dry during the day with cooler nights.

Lahore has emerged as the world’s most polluted city amid worsening smog conditions, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 480 and reaching an alarming 910 in the Gulberg-2 area, raising serious concerns about public health and environmental conditions.

The deteriorating air quality has created difficult conditions for residents, particularly those suffering from respiratory illnesses. Thick smog has also reduced visibility across parts of the provincial capital, affecting outdoor activities and making travel more challenging.

According to weather observations, Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius as cooler conditions combined with severe air pollution to intensify the smog situation.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala continues to experience dense smog, with residents reporting an increase in throat irritation, breathing difficulties and other respiratory complaints. The situation is particularly concerning in neighbourhoods where industrial facilities operate close to residential areas, exposing communities to polluted air.

The persistent smog has raised concerns about the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to hazardous air pollution, especially for children, older people and individuals with existing respiratory conditions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar is expected to experience partly cloudy skies and cold weather. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius, while humidity has been recorded at 56 per cent.

Foggy conditions are also expected in Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi during the early morning and evening hours. Reduced visibility could create difficulties for motorists, particularly on highways and roads passing through rural areas.

In Karachi, the arrival of cooler winds has brought a noticeable change in weather conditions, particularly during the night and early morning. The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, offering residents some relief from the warmer conditions experienced during the day.

However, daytime temperatures in Karachi are expected to remain relatively high, ranging between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. Winds are currently blowing at approximately 10 kilometres per hour, while humidity has been recorded at 55 per cent.

The Meteorological Department has predicted predominantly hot and dry weather in Karachi throughout the day, with no rainfall expected. Temperatures are likely to decline gradually over the coming days as cooler seasonal conditions become more established.