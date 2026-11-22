Three terrorists killed in CTD and security forces operation in Peshawar

Three suspected Fitna-ul-Khawarij militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar’s Matni area.

Security personnel recovered assault rifles, a pistol, hand grenades, ammunition magazines and identity cards from the scene.

Several suspected accomplices escaped in the darkness, prompting a search operation to track them down.

Three suspected terrorists affiliated with Fitna-ul-Khawarij were killed during a joint operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces in the Matni area of Peshawar, officials said.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the intelligence-based operation was carried out by CTD Swat in coordination with security forces near Pasani Road in Adizi Khor after authorities received information about the presence of suspected militants in the area.

Security personnel moved towards the identified location to apprehend the suspects. However, the armed individuals allegedly opened fire on the approaching teams, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

The security personnel returned fire, killing three suspected militants during the encounter. Authorities said the operation was conducted to prevent possible terrorist activities and eliminate threats to public safety.

The CTD spokesperson stated that the deceased suspects were allegedly involved in planning attacks against government installations. Officials believed the group intended to target important facilities and disrupt peace and security in the region.

Following the encounter, security personnel searched the location and recovered a cache of weapons and other items. The seized material included two Kalashnikov rifles, one pistol, three hand grenades, five ammunition magazines and identity cards.

Officials said several other suspected members of the group managed to escape during the operation by taking advantage of the darkness.

Security forces subsequently launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to locate and arrest the fleeing suspects. Personnel were deployed to search possible escape routes and nearby locations where the individuals might have taken shelter.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reiterated the provincial police force’s determination to combat terrorism, stating that militants would not be allowed to carry out their plans or threaten the country’s security.

The police chief maintained that law enforcement agencies would continue taking action against terrorist elements to protect citizens, government institutions and public infrastructure from potential attacks.