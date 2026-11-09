Sri Lanka Test series crucial for me as captain and batter, says Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has described the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as particularly important to him as both captain and batter. Speaking to the media in Islamabad ahead of the series, Babar said his recent performances had fallen short of his own expectations and that he was working with the coaching staff to improve.

Babar said he saw plenty of room for improvement in his batting and tried to learn every day. He attributed his dismissals to his own mistakes and said that while fluctuations in form were part of the game, he remained clear about his approach and was putting in the work to regain his best form.

Asked about comments by former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf, Babar said Yousuf had shared his views on social media. Babar said he would welcome the chance to learn from Yousuf, whom he called a legend, if the former captain reached out to him directly.

Babar said Pakistan intended to play positive cricket and that he expected the team to show encouraging signs during the series. With several newcomers in the squad, he said his responsibility was to get the best out of the 15 players available to him. He added that the selectors were responsible for picking the squad and that he offered his views when asked.

The trophy for the two-Test series was also unveiled ahead of the opening match. Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said the warm-up fixture had given his players a chance to prepare in local conditions and had gone a long way towards restoring their confidence for the Tests.

Mendis said Sri Lanka had been in Pakistan for a month and had adapted to the conditions. He said the players had enjoyed the weather and local food, were satisfied with the security arrangements and were confident they could put in strong performances in the Tests.