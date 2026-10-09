Pakistan face Sri Lanka in first T20I today as Farhan leads at home for first time

Sahibzada Farhan will captain Pakistan’s T20I side on home soil for the first time in Rawalpindi.

The three-match series will continue on October 11 and 13, with all games at the same venue.

Pakistan’s squad includes two uncapped players, while Naseem Shah is in line for a T20I return.

Pakistan will open their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, Friday, with Sahibzada Farhan set to lead the national side for the first time on home soil.

Play is scheduled to begin at 6pm Pakistan Standard Time, following the toss at 5.30pm. The remaining matches will take place on October 11 and 13 at the same venue, with the same scheduled timings.

This will be the ninth bilateral T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad includes uncapped players Razaullah and Muhammad Imran Randhawa. Fast bowler Naseem Shah is also in contention for his first T20I appearance since facing Sri Lanka in February this year.

Naseem will be joined in the pace department by Mohammad Salman Mirza, Razaullah and Imran Randhawa.

The hosts have several spin options, led by Abrar Ahmad, who is ranked second among bowlers in the ICC T20I rankings. Wrist-spinners Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim, along with left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas, provide further variety, while Saim Ayub offers an additional off-spin option.

Khawaja Mohammad Nafay is expected to keep wicket during the series. The batting line-up has been strengthened by the inclusion of experienced opener Fakhar Zaman, alongside captain Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat.

In-form batters Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad also feature among Pakistan’s batting options for the three-match contest.