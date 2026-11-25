Muhammad Zeeshan Ali set to become first Pakistani aboard China’s Tiangong space station

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali is set to become the first Pakistani to visit China’s Tiangong space station. Preparations for the Shenzhou-24 launch have been completed, and Zeeshan is expected to spend a week in space before returning to Earth.

The mission is scheduled to lift off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 5:18am on November 25. Zeeshan will serve as a payload specialist on the three-member crew. The Chinese space agency said the other two crew members are a flight engineer and a payload specialist. Its account of the crew’s experience also cited previous service on the Shenzhou-12 and Shenzhou-17 missions.

Speaking ahead of the flight, Zeeshan said the crew hoped for a successful launch and a safe return. He described himself as fortunate to be among the first visitors to Tiangong from outside China. Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and China’s space agency are carrying out the mission together.

🇵🇰Pakistani astronaut's message to all Pakistanis and his family before departing for his space mission:



"I am not flying for myself, I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulders, the hope of 250 million Pakistanis. To every child who is watching while I'm in orbit, just look… pic.twitter.com/V4WlGEDfXB — Li Jingjing 李菁菁 (@Jingjing_Li) November 24, 2026

Zeeshan said he would carry Pakistan’s first national flag flown by a Pakistani astronaut in space and take a photograph of it. He said the flag held particular meaning for him because it represented the freedom of the entire country. He also thanked his fellow crew members, who met him daily, shared meals with him and helped him with his preparations.

🇨🇳🇵🇰 China's space station is about to get its FIRST foreign astronaut, and he's from Pakistan.



Payload specialist Muhammad Zeeshan Ali launches tomorrow on Shenzhou-24 with 2 Chinese astronauts, for a short stay aboard China's Tiangong station before flying home.



His seat is… pic.twitter.com/ux2a4n4GDW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 24, 2026

One of the moments he most looked forward to, he said, was seeing Pakistan and China from space. He hoped to use the onboard camera to show people back home how beautiful the world looks from above. His father’s birthday falls during the mission, and Zeeshan said he planned to wish him a happy birthday on camera.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Zeeshan was representing the entire country and that Pakistanis took pride in his selection. He described space travel as a dream shared by young people around the world and said Zeeshan had worked hard to learn Chinese, making it easier for him to communicate with his crew. The prime minister said he would welcome Zeeshan on his return after the week-long stay.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the nation and described Zeeshan’s selection for Shenzhou-24 as a source of national pride and a milestone in Pakistan’s scientific progress. A SUPARCO spokesperson said Pakistan was a strategic partner in China’s space programme and that Zeeshan would become the first foreign astronaut to join a crewed mission to the Chinese space station. The spokesperson said the flight coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and reflected their longstanding scientific cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Zeeshan and SUPARCO on the astronaut’s selection. He described the mission as an important moment in the two countries’ shared scientific history and expressed hope for its success.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar shared a photograph and video of Zeeshan on X, saying the astronaut had moved beyond looking up at the stars and was now reaching for them. He called it a moment of joy and national pride and ended his message with wishes for Pakistan-China friendship.

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistanis were witnessing a long-held dream become reality. He said Zeeshan’s flight would give young people hope, encourage them to aim higher and show what they could achieve through education, hard work and research.