New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles tendon in a football match with reporters

Mamdani injured his heel shortly after scoring a goal in a friendly match with City Hall reporters on November 19, 2026.

He said the injury would require his first surgery and admitted he felt nervous about the operation.

First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan was designated to oversee city affairs during Mamdani’s absence.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles tendon during a friendly football match with reporters who cover City Hall. Recounting the November 19 match at a press conference four days later, Mamdani said he had scored a goal shortly before the injury.

Mamdani said he had started playing without warming up. The 35-year-old joked that, once he was on the pitch, he had forgotten his age. In the days after the match, he continued to attend public events, wearing a protective boot and using crutches.

At the November 23 press conference, Mamdani said he felt nervous because he had never undergone surgery before. He said the operation was scheduled for November 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and that he expected to rest for several days afterward.

Under the city’s procedures, First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan was to take charge of the administration while Mamdani was unavailable.