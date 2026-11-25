Punjab raises free solar panel scheme target to 100,000 systems

More than 350,000 people applied in the first phase. Officials estimate that 89,869 recipients could save a third on their electricity bills.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered energy audits of major hospitals and directed officials to size solar installations according to each hospital’s electricity needs.

Punjab also approved in principle the switch to solar power for water supply schemes in Cholistan and three pilot projects to generate energy from waste.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed officials to increase the number of systems under the Chief Minister’s Free Solar Panel Scheme from 90,000 to 100,000. She also ordered energy audits of all major hospitals in Punjab so officials can determine how many panels each facility needs.

At a special meeting chaired by the chief minister, provincial ministers Faisal Khokhar and Uzma Bukhari said more than 350,000 applications had been received in the scheme’s first phase. Officials estimated that 89,869 people receiving solar panels in that phase could cut their electricity bills by a third. They also reported that 76 schools had switched to solar power under a pilot project.

Maryam gave approval in principle to shift five water supply schemes in Cholistan to solar energy in March. The decision also covers a water supply scheme at a site measuring 40 acres in a desert area. For hospitals, she directed officials to use the findings of each energy audit to guide the installation of solar panels.

The meeting also examined ways to produce electricity from agricultural and municipal waste and to make biofuel from paddy straw and other crop residues. Officials presented a feasibility report on small-scale biogas plants that could be run privately or by communities. Maryam approved three waste-to-energy pilot projects in principle and sought a plan to develop energy and biofuel projects with Suthra Punjab.

Officials estimated that 990,000 tonnes of animal waste in Punjab could yield 7.15 billion cubic metres of biogas. They separately put the potential for electricity generation from animal dung, agricultural residue and solid waste at 1.6 billion units.

In a separate development, tourism ministers formally endorsed Lahore’s selection as the Economic Cooperation Organization’s tourism capital for 2027 at a conference in Shusha, Azerbaijan. The Uzbekistan Tourism Authority also announced its support for Lahore’s selection.

Pakistan’s tourism pavilion drew visitors interested in the country’s historic buildings, cultural traditions, landscapes and local food. Visitors also tried on traditional Pakistani clothing. Officials said Lahore plans to hold a kite festival to help promote the city’s cultural heritage internationally. Punjab has also begun a publicity campaign for its tourist destinations.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the chief minister’s Destination Punjab programme covers the restoration of historic cities, the protection of cultural heritage and improvements to tourism infrastructure. In a separate statement, Maryam expressed regret over terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas.