Abrar Ahmed loses No. 1 spot as Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub climb T20I rankings

Rashid Khan reclaimed the top bowling position, with Abrar Ahmed dropping to second.

Hasan Nawaz jumped 62 places after scoring 96 against India in the Asian Games final.

Sahibzada Farhan retained third place in batting, while Saim Ayub improved in both batting and bowling.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has slipped to second place in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings, while Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub have gained ground following their performances at the 2026 Asian Games.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reclaimed the No. 1 bowling position, moving ahead of Abrar, who now has 718 rating points. Australia’s Adam Zampa remained third.

Hasan recorded Pakistan’s biggest rise in the batting rankings, climbing 62 places to joint 48th with 536 points. His surge followed a 96-run innings against India in the Asian Games final, during which he hit seven sixes.

Newly appointed Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan held on to third place with 818 points. India’s Ishan Kishan remained first, followed by Abhishek Sharma in second.

Saim moved up one position to 38th with 566 points, while former Pakistan captain Babar Azam dropped four places to 45th with 544 points.

Salman Ali Agha, who was recently replaced as T20I captain, fell three places to joint 48th alongside Hasan. Fakhar Zaman dropped 10 positions to 82nd with 471 points.

Among Pakistan’s bowlers, Mohammad Nawaz slipped from eighth to 12th with 645 points, while Salman Mirza fell seven places to 23rd with 623 points.

Shaheen Afridi moved down three positions to 36th with 590 points. Sufiyan Muqeem remained 50th with 546 points.

Saim also improved his bowling ranking, climbing eight places to 62nd. Usman Tariq dropped seven positions to 63rd, while Shadab Khan slipped two places to 77th.

The rankings update accounted for performances at the Asian Games and the opening T20I between India and the West Indies.