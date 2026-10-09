Abbas Afridi named Pakistan captain for Hong Kong Sixes

PCB announced a seven-player squad led by Mohammad Abbas Afridi.

The tournament will run from October 30 to November 1 at Hong Kong’s Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

Pakistan have been placed in Pool C and will depart for Hong Kong on October 28.

Mohammad Abbas Afridi will captain Pakistan at the Hong Kong Sixes after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a seven-member squad for the six-a-side tournament.

The three-day competition will take place from October 30 to November 1 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. Pakistan’s team is scheduled to leave on October 28.

Pakistan will compete alongside 11 other teams. The 12 participating sides have been divided into four pools of three, with Pakistan placed in Pool C.

The squad comprises Mohammad Abbas Afridi as captain, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Shahzad and Saad Masood.