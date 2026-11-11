Unbeaten Pakistan U19 Face Bangladesh in Asia Cup Semi-Final on Thursday

Defending champions Pakistan U19 will face Bangladesh in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 semi-final on November 12 in Muscat.

Pakistan topped Group A with three consecutive victories over the UAE, India and Nepal.

Head coach Shahid Anwar is confident his side can maintain its unbeaten run and secure a place in the November 14 final.

Defending champions Pakistan U19 will look to continue their unbeaten campaign when they take on Bangladesh U19 in the first semi-final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday, November 12, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman. The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PKT).

Pakistan enter the knockout stage as one of the tournament’s strongest-performing teams, having secured victories in all three group matches to finish at the top of Group A. The young side has impressed with its batting depth, disciplined bowling and ability to deliver under pressure.

The semi-final also brings together two familiar opponents. In the previous edition of the competition, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets, with Sameer Minhas scoring an unbeaten 69 and Abdul Subhan taking four wickets. Pakistan will be hoping to repeat that performance as they pursue another appearance in the tournament final.

Pakistan opened their Asia Cup 2026 campaign on November 6 with a convincing nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates. Left-handed opening batter Usman Khan led the batting effort with an unbeaten century, helping his team begin the competition on a winning note.

Their second group match against arch-rivals India on November 8 proved considerably more challenging. Pakistan secured a three-wicket victory after wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor produced an unbeaten century under pressure. Hasnain Abbas Dar also made an important contribution as Pakistan maintained their winning momentum.

In their final group-stage encounter on November 10, Pakistan registered a commanding 101-run victory over Nepal. Ahmed Hussain delivered an outstanding all-round performance, scoring 89 runs and claiming four wickets. Captain Farhan Yousuf also contributed a half-century, helping Pakistan finish the group stage with a perfect record.

Pakistan’s fast bowlers have played a significant role in the team’s success. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Seyam and right-arm fast bowler Rizwanullah have claimed six wickets each, while Ali Raza has taken five wickets. Their performances have provided Pakistan with a balanced bowling attack ahead of the knockout stage.

Speaking to PCB Digital before the semi-final, Pakistan U19 head coach Shahid Anwar praised his players for their determination, teamwork and consistent performances throughout the tournament.

Anwar said finishing at the top of the group reflected the hard work and commitment of the entire squad. He expressed confidence that Pakistan could carry its winning momentum into the semi-final against Bangladesh.

The head coach also highlighted the team’s aggressive playing philosophy, explaining that fearless cricket has remained a central part of Pakistan’s approach over the past two to three years. He said the players would continue to back their natural abilities and maintain a positive mindset regardless of the opposition.

According to Anwar, one of the most encouraging aspects of Pakistan’s campaign has been the contribution of different players in each match. Usman Khan led the way against the UAE, Hamza Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar delivered against India, while Farhan Yousuf and Ahmed Hussain played decisive roles in the victory over Nepal.

He said the variety of match-winning performances demonstrated the squad’s strength and collective spirit, rather than dependence on a small number of individuals.

Anwar further praised the players for developing a connection with cricket supporters through their entertaining performances and positive attitude. He said the coaching staff was equally committed to maintaining the team’s progress, with the ultimate objective of reaching the final and bringing the Asia Cup trophy home.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the tournament is led by Farhan Yousuf and includes Abdul Qadir (wicketkeeper), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.

The team’s support staff includes head coach and team manager Shahid Anwar, fast bowling coach Rao Iftikhar Anjum, spin bowling coach Zohaib Khan, fielding coach Humayun Farhat, physiotherapist Ubaid Ullah, trainer Ibrar Ahmed and performance analyst Ali Hamza.

Pakistan’s results and upcoming fixtures in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 are as follows:

Date Match Result / Schedule November 6 Pakistan vs UAE Pakistan won by 9 wickets November 8 Pakistan vs India Pakistan won by 3 wickets November 10 Pakistan vs Nepal Pakistan won by 101 runs November 12 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Semi-final, 10:00 am PKT November 14 Tournament Final Subject to qualification

All three of Pakistan’s group matches were played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, which will also host Thursday’s semi-final against Bangladesh. The tournament final is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, with Pakistan aiming to defend their title.