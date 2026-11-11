Imran Khan Returns to Adiala Jail After Late-Night Medical Examination at PIMS

PTI founder Imran Khan was taken from Adiala Jail to PIMS Islamabad late at night for a medical examination.

A team of doctors checked his blood pressure, temperature and eye health during an assessment lasting approximately 90 minutes.

The former prime minister was returned to Adiala Jail after the examination.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad late at night for a medical checkup before being transferred back to Adiala Jail.

Khan was brought to the hospital under special arrangements, where a team of doctors conducted a medical assessment to evaluate his health.

The examination included monitoring his blood pressure and body temperature, along with necessary eye examinations. The medical evaluation continued for approximately 90 minutes before the former prime minister was returned to Adiala Jail.

The hospital visit comes amid ongoing concerns expressed by Khan’s family and legal representatives regarding his health and access to appropriate medical care while in custody.

Khan has previously been taken to hospital for medical examinations, including a visit in August following court intervention.

In earlier proceedings, the Supreme Court ordered that the PTI founder be transferred to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment. The directions were issued after concerns about his medical condition were brought before the court.

A three-member bench instructed the authorities to arrange his treatment at the private hospital and permitted his personal physician, Dr Faisal Sultan, and his sister, Dr Uzma Khan, to remain with him during the treatment period.

The court also allowed Khan’s family members to meet him once a week, addressing concerns about family access while he remained under medical supervision.

During the proceedings, the bench examined arrangements for his treatment, including who would be responsible for the hospital expenses and how the confidentiality of his medical records would be maintained.

Khan’s legal representatives informed the court that his family would cover the expenses associated with treatment at the private medical facility.

Barrister Salman Akram Raja also assured the bench that medical reports relating to the former prime minister would not be used for political purposes.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing until September 16 and directed that Khan remain under treatment at the hospital during the specified period.

The latest visit to PIMS involved a medical examination rather than an extended hospital admission, with Khan returning to Adiala Jail after doctors completed their assessment.