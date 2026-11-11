MEPCO Approves Additional Salary Increment for 24 Hafiz-e-Quran Employees

MEPCO has sanctioned a one-time additional advance increment for 24 employees who have memorized the Holy Quran.

The financial benefit will be applied to employees’ existing basic pay scales, effective November 1, 2025.

Eligible employees must hold a valid Hifz-e-Quran certificate from a government-recognized or appropriately registered institution.

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has approved an additional salary increment for 24 employees who are Hafiz-e-Quran, recognizing their achievement of memorizing the Holy Quran.

The decision was formally communicated through an official notification issued following approval from MEPCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Gul Muhammad Zahid and Chief HR and Career Planning Officer Mian Muhammad Sohail Afzal.

Under the approved arrangement, the selected employees will receive a one-time additional advance increment within their existing basic pay scales. The increment will be effective retrospectively from November 1, 2025.

The beneficiaries belong to several departments and regional offices operating under MEPCO, including Operations, Grid System Operations (GSO), Material Management and administrative offices.

According to the notification, four employees from Sahiwal Operations Circle have been approved for the increment: Abdul Malik, Muhammad Ahsan Mohsin, Tajammul Hussain and Muhammad Naeem Ashraf.

Five employees from Sahiwal GSO Circle are also among the beneficiaries, including Muhammad Zeeshan Mukhtar, Muhammad Saeed, Zeeshan Ahmad Khan, Fazal Karim and Muhammad Ateeq.

From Multan Operations Circle, Muhammad Mazhar and Muhammad Saud have been included, while Abdul Rasheed from TRW Multan has also been granted the additional increment.

Three employees from Multan GSO Circle — Muhammad Tahir Rashid, Abdul Wahab and Muhammad Ameen — have been selected for the benefit. Aroosa Sadiq, serving at the Chief Engineer O&M Distribution Office at MEPCO headquarters, is also among the approved employees.

The notification further identifies Muhammad Javed Iqbal from Vehari Operations Circle and Muhammad Nadir Ali from Muzaffargarh Operations Circle as beneficiaries.

In Bahawalpur Operations Circle, Qari Muhammad Zulqarnain and Gulshad Hussain have been approved for the increment, while Muhammad Sherjeel Naseem from the Accounts and Services (A&S) Department at MEPCO headquarters is also included.

Two employees from the Material Management Department, Mustansar Iqbal and Abdul Hafeez, will receive the additional increment. Muhammad Usman from Rahim Yar Khan Operations Circle completes the list of 24 beneficiaries.

Under the applicable eligibility requirements, employees seeking the additional increment must provide an authentic certificate confirming memorization of the Holy Quran. The certificate must be issued by a religious seminary recognized by the Government of Pakistan or an institution registered with the relevant educational board.

The approved increment is a one-time financial benefit under the existing pay structure and does not involve a change in employees’ designated basic pay scales.