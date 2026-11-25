Pakistan Railways seeks bids to put attendants at 120 level crossings in Punjab

The project covers the Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan railway divisions.

All 120 crossings currently operate without an attendant.

Contractors have until 10:30am on December 21 to submit bids.

Pakistan Railways has invited bids to convert 120 unstaffed level crossings into staffed crossings across its Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan divisions. The work would bring attendants to places where local roads meet railway tracks and motorists, motorcyclists and pedestrians cross at track level.

The November 24 tender covers all three railway divisions under one contract. The figure of 120 is the combined total. Pakistan Railways has yet to publish a division-by-division breakdown or identify the individual roads and communities covered.

For road users, the practical change would be the presence of an attendant to manage the crossing when a train approaches. Pakistan Railways has yet to announce when work will begin at individual sites or when the first attendants will take up duty.

The railway’s purchase office has set Monday, December 21, 2026, at 10:30am Pakistan time as the deadline for bids. Contractors can find the bidding documents on the federal e-procurement portal, EPADS, under reference P211590.