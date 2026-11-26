Pakistan proposes 83-paisa cap on electricity fuel adjustment increase for October–December

The proposed cap would limit the fuel cost adjustment increase to Rs0.83 per unit from October to December 2026.

The Power Division will issue guidelines to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) once the proposal is approved.

Fuel and quarterly adjustments together added an average of Rs2.38 per unit between April and September, according to the Power Division.

The government has proposed limiting the increase in the fuel cost adjustment on electricity bills to 83 paisa per unit for the three months from October to December 2026. A Power Division spokesperson said on Thursday that setting the limit in advance would give consumers greater certainty about their winter bills.

The proposed cap applies specifically to the fuel adjustment, the part of the bill that reflects changes in the cost of fuel used to generate electricity. The proposal is awaiting approval. Once approved, the Power Division will issue policy guidelines to Nepra for implementation.

The spokesperson said the Iran-US conflict had pushed up international fuel prices. Between April and September 2026, fuel and quarterly adjustments together averaged Rs2.38 per unit, while consumers were shielded from a further increase of Rs6 to Rs7 per unit, according to the division.

The spokesperson also cited a decline in electricity tariffs over the government’s first two years in office. The national average fell by Rs8.76 per unit, from Rs53.04 in March 2024 to Rs44.28 in March 2026. Over the same period, the industrial tariff fell by Rs18.49 per unit, from Rs62.99 to Rs44.50.

Winter changes the cost of generating electricity because hydropower output falls and more power has to come from plants that burn fuel. The spokesperson said thermal plants account for more than 80% of electricity generation in some winter months.