Saudi-led coalition accuses Houthis of attacking Jazan refinery, warns of military response

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said attacks on civilians or civilian infrastructure would draw a military response.

The coalition said an earlier projectile strike on Jazan Port caused minor damage and no civilian casualties.

It also reported carrying out a strike on Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The Saudi-led military coalition accused Yemen’s Houthi group of attacking a refinery in Jazan, in southern Saudi Arabia. In a statement on X, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the group had targeted the refinery and warned that the coalition would respond militarily to attacks on civilians or civilian facilities.

التحالف: – تعرض مصفاة جازان لاعتداء من قبل الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. – استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية سيقابله رد عسكري حازم. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 26, 2026

The coalition had reported a separate incident at Jazan Port on Wednesday. It said a projectile fired by the Houthis struck the port, causing minor damage. No civilian casualties were reported, and the coalition said it was still working to identify the type of projectile.

The coalition also said it had carried out a strike on Hodeidah, a Yemeni port city on the Red Sea.