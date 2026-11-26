Islamabad and Rawalpindi declare November 27 local holiday, Rawalpindi exams to go ahead

All schools, colleges and offices in Rawalpindi will close on Friday, but students must attend scheduled exams.

Islamabad’s holiday covers the entire capital territory. Hospitals, police and essential services will continue to operate.

The holiday coincides with a two-day defence meeting in Islamabad involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

The deputy commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have issued separate notifications declaring Friday, November 27, 2026, a local holiday in the twin cities.

In Rawalpindi, all schools, colleges and offices will close for the day. Examinations at schools, colleges and universities will go ahead as scheduled, and students must follow their existing timetables.

In Islamabad, the holiday applies throughout the revenue limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory. Hospitals, Islamabad Police and the capital administration will continue to provide essential services. The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Electric Supply Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited will also continue essential operations.

The holiday coincides with Friday’s opening of a two-day meeting of the Makkah defence pact’s Strategic, Political and Defence Committee in Islamabad. Senior political and military officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are expected to discuss how to put their collective defence commitments into practice and strengthen military coordination among the three countries.