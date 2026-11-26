NEPRA to hear request for Rs 2.88 per unit fuel charge on December electricity bills

The proposed charge relates to electricity consumed in October.

NEPRA scheduled a public hearing for November 26 to review the request.

For 100 eligible units, the proposed fuel charge would be about Rs288 before tax, around Rs51 more than the equivalent charge in November.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a fuel charge of Rs2.8819 per unit for electricity used in October. The regulator scheduled the hearing for 2pm on Thursday, November 26. The amount consumers pay will depend on NEPRA’s decision.

The agency said the fuel used to supply electricity to distribution companies cost about Rs10.75 per unit in October. The tariff had allowed for about Rs7.87 per unit. The agency wants to recover the difference through December bills.

For a household with 200 eligible units, the fuel charge would come to Rs576.38 before tax if NEPRA approves the request in full. The same number of units carried a fuel charge of Rs473.46 on November bills, a difference of about Rs103.