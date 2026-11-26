Punjab doubles wheat releases from government stocks as flour prices rise

The province has doubled the amount of wheat it releases from public stocks.

Officials are considering a maximum retail price for flour.

The chief minister has directed authorities to act against sellers who overcharge once the extra supplies reach the market.

Punjab has doubled the amount of wheat it releases from government stocks to keep flour available in the market and curb rising prices, a provincial food department spokesperson said. The move follows a review chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz after flour became more expensive.

At the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to increase supplies of both wheat and flour. She called for action against sellers charging excessive prices three days after the increase in supply, giving the additional stocks time to reach the market.

For households buying flour, the price of a bag remains the immediate question. Officials discussed setting a maximum retail price during the review. The announcement on wheat releases did not specify a new price for shoppers.