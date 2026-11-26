Petrol falls to Rs314 per litre, diesel drops to Rs348 in Pakistan
- Petrol fell by Rs4 per litre from Wednesday’s price of Rs318.
- High-speed diesel dropped by Rs5 per litre from Rs353.
- A 40-litre purchase now costs Rs160 less for petrol and Rs200 less for diesel.
Pakistan State Oil (PSO) listed petrol at Rs314 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs348 per litre on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Prices fell for the second consecutive day, with diesel recording the larger drop.
|Fuel
|Nov 25 price per litre
|Nov 26 price per litre
|Saving per litre
|Cost of 40 litres on Nov 26
|Saving on 40 litres
|Petrol
|Rs318
|Rs314
|Rs4
|Rs12,560
|Rs160
|High-speed diesel
|Rs353
|Rs348
|Rs5
|Rs13,920
|Rs200
A motorcyclist buying five litres of petrol pays Rs1,570 at Thursday’s rate, down from Rs1,590 on Wednesday. For a driver buying 40 litres, the petrol bill fell from Rs12,720 to Rs12,560.
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The cost of 40 litres of high-speed diesel fell from Rs14,120 on Wednesday to Rs13,920 on Thursday.