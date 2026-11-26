Petrol falls to Rs314 per litre, diesel drops to Rs348 in Pakistan

Petrol fell by Rs4 per litre from Wednesday’s price of Rs318.

High-speed diesel dropped by Rs5 per litre from Rs353.

A 40-litre purchase now costs Rs160 less for petrol and Rs200 less for diesel.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) listed petrol at Rs314 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs348 per litre on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Prices fell for the second consecutive day, with diesel recording the larger drop.

Fuel Nov 25 price per litre Nov 26 price per litre Saving per litre Cost of 40 litres on Nov 26 Saving on 40 litres Petrol Rs318 Rs314 Rs4 Rs12,560 Rs160 High-speed diesel Rs353 Rs348 Rs5 Rs13,920 Rs200

A motorcyclist buying five litres of petrol pays Rs1,570 at Thursday’s rate, down from Rs1,590 on Wednesday. For a driver buying 40 litres, the petrol bill fell from Rs12,720 to Rs12,560.

The cost of 40 litres of high-speed diesel fell from Rs14,120 on Wednesday to Rs13,920 on Thursday.