KP emergency proposal reaches decisive stage, says Mohsin Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi says the proposed emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached a decisive stage.

The interior minister says he made extensive efforts to avert the situation, citing Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The federal cabinet is scheduled to consider the proposal on Sunday morning before the government determines its next steps.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said deliberations over a proposed emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reached a decisive stage, saying there is no room left for further alternatives.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad on Saturday, Naqvi said he had made extensive efforts to prevent the situation from reaching this point. He referred to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as someone who could confirm those efforts.

Naqvi urged journalists to ask the JUI-F leader how hard he had worked to avert the proposed emergency.

His comments came as the federal government prepared to seek final approval for the measure. A federal cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Sunday morning to examine the proposal and consider the government’s next course of action.

According to reports, an earlier high-level meeting chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari at the President House agreed to take the emergency proposal forward.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several federal ministers attended the meeting, which reviewed security conditions and the law-and-order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal cabinet’s decision is expected to determine whether and how the government proceeds with the proposed emergency.