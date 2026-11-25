IMF Executive Board to Review $1.2 Billion Funding for Pakistan on December 11

The IMF Executive Board will meet on December 11, 2026, to consider the release of approximately $1.21 billion for Pakistan.

Pakistan is expected to receive $1 billion as the fifth tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

An additional $210 million is expected under the climate-focused Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is scheduled to meet on December 11, 2026, to review Pakistan’s ongoing loan programmes and consider the release of approximately $1.21 billion in financial assistance.

The proposed disbursement follows a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistan and an IMF mission in October after discussions regarding the country’s ongoing financing arrangements.

Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, Pakistan is expected to receive $1 billion as the fifth tranche under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme. The fourth review of the programme, which is linked to the release of the fifth tranche, was conducted in October.

Pakistan had previously successfully completed its Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the international lender.

Alongside the EFF programme, Pakistan and the IMF also held discussions in October regarding the third review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), a financing programme aimed at helping the country address climate-related challenges.

Under the climate-focused programme, Pakistan is expected to receive an additional $210 million as its fourth tranche, subject to the Executive Board’s approval.

The combined disbursements under the two programmes would amount to approximately $1.21 billion, providing further financial support to Pakistan’s economy.

The final decision regarding the release of funds under both financing facilities will be taken during the IMF Executive Board meeting scheduled for December 11.