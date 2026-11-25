Gold Price in Pakistan Rises by Rs1,300 per Tola on November 24, 2026

The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,300 per tola to reach Rs385,436 in Pakistan.

International gold prices rose by $13 per ounce to settle at $3,629.

Silver prices declined in both domestic and international markets, with local silver falling by Rs49 per tola.

Gold prices continued their upward trend in Pakistan on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, following an increase in the international bullion market, while silver prices recorded a decline both locally and globally.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,300 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs385,436.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered an increase of Rs1,115, reaching Rs330,449. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold increased by Rs1,022 per 10 grams to settle at Rs302,922.

The upward movement in domestic gold prices followed a similar trend in the international market, where gold gained $13 per ounce to reach $3,629.

In contrast, silver prices recorded a decline across Pakistan. The price of 24-karat silver decreased by Rs49 per tola to Rs4,687, while the rate for 10 grams fell by Rs41 to Rs4,018.

Silver prices also declined in the international market, falling by $0.48 per ounce to reach $42.09.

The latest gold and silver prices for November 24, 2026, are as follows:

Gold and Silver Price Change Latest Price 24K Gold per Tola +Rs1,300 Rs385,436 24K Gold per 10 Grams +Rs1,115 Rs330,449 22K Gold per 10 Grams +Rs1,022 Rs302,922 International Gold per Ounce +$13 $3,629 24K Silver per Tola -Rs49 Rs4,687 24K Silver per 10 Grams -Rs41 Rs4,018 International Silver per Ounce -$0.48 $42.09

The association stated that domestic gold prices were determined using interbank currency exchange rates and the international value of 24-karat gold with a purity level of 999.