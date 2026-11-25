Lahore Ranks Ahead of New York, London and Paris in Global Safety Index 2026

Lahore recorded a Safety Index score of 63.8, outperforming New York, London, Paris and New Delhi.

Islamabad ranked as the safest Pakistani city included in Numbeo’s 2026 Mid-Year Crime and Safety Index.

Despite Lahore’s favourable ranking, Punjab’s police emergency response figures have raised concerns among senior officials.

Lahore has secured a higher safety ranking than several major international cities, including New York, London, Paris and New Delhi, in Numbeo’s 2026 Mid-Year Crime and Safety Index, reflecting comparatively stronger public perceptions of safety in the Pakistani city.

According to the latest figures compiled by Numbeo, an international database that gathers user-submitted information about cities worldwide, Lahore recorded a Crime Index score of 36.2 and a Safety Index score of 63.8.

In comparison, New York recorded a Crime Index of 50.8, followed by London at 55.3, Paris at 57.9 and New Delhi at 59.0. All four cities recorded lower Safety Index scores than Lahore.

Among the Pakistani cities included in the international assessment, Islamabad secured the leading position with a Safety Index score of 69.2 and a Crime Index score of 30.8, followed by Lahore in second place.

Karachi and Rawalpindi recorded comparatively higher perceived crime levels. Karachi’s Crime Index ranged between 57.6 and 57.8, while Rawalpindi recorded a score of approximately 51.8 to 52.0.

The following table shows how Lahore and Islamabad compare with other major international cities:

City Crime Index Safety Index Islamabad 30.8 69.2 Lahore 36.2 63.8 New York 50.8 49.2 Rawalpindi 51.8–52.0 48.0–48.2 London 55.3 44.7 Karachi 57.6–57.8 42.2–42.4 Paris 57.9 42.1 New Delhi 59.0 41.0

Meanwhile, cities in the United Arab Emirates, particularly Ajman and Abu Dhabi, featured among the safest locations in the international index. These cities recorded Crime Index scores ranging from approximately 11 to 16, with Safety Index scores reaching the mid-to-high 80s.

Numbeo compiles its Crime and Safety Index using surveys and information voluntarily submitted by users. The assessment considers public concerns regarding theft, violent crime, corruption and personal security, including whether individuals feel safe walking alone during daytime and nighttime.

A higher Crime Index score indicates greater perceived levels of criminal activity, while a higher Safety Index score represents a stronger perception of public security.

However, the rankings primarily reflect public perceptions rather than official crime statistics recorded by police and other law enforcement agencies.

Despite Lahore’s favourable international ranking, recent emergency response statistics have raised concerns regarding police performance across Punjab.

During a meeting chaired by Punjab Inspector General of Police Abdul Kareem at Lahore Police Lines in Qilla Gujjar Singh, officials reviewed emergency response figures and the performance of police personnel.

According to the figures presented during the meeting, the police response rate to emergency calls across Punjab had declined to just 22%, while Lahore recorded a response rate of 66%.

Although Lahore’s emergency response rate was considerably higher than the provincial average, the Punjab police chief reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the performance, considering the resources available to the police force.