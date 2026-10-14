Five deaths reported, 41 injured as Rehman Baba Express derails near Multan

Railway officials gave differing death tolls, with a spokesperson reporting five and the minister confirming four.

At least 13 minors were among the 41 injured passengers.

An investigation has been ordered, and a replacement train was arranged for passengers.

The Peshawar-bound Rehman Baba Express derailed near Sher Shah Railway Station in Multan district on Tuesday, leaving 41 people injured and at least four dead, with a Pakistan Railways spokesperson reporting five fatalities.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi confirmed four deaths, citing information from the divisional superintendent in Multan. He said he could not confirm the fifth death reported earlier by Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali.

According to a casualty list issued by Pakistan Railways, three of the injured were discharged from hospital, while 38 were referred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan. At least 13 children were among those injured.

Train driver Rizwan Abbas said the train was travelling at 100 kilometres per hour when the derailment occurred. Speaking to Business Recorder, he said the signal was clear as he passed through the Sher Shah Station area, but he suddenly felt a jolt.

Abbas said he applied the brakes and stopped the train. After stepping out of the locomotive, he saw passenger coaches off the tracks, describing the scene as horrifying.

Abbasi said the Federal Government Inspector of Railways had been tasked with investigating the incident. He expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to ensure the injured received the best possible medical care.

The minister also said compensation would be provided for passengers who died or were injured under Pakistan Railways’ insurance policy.

Abbasi travelled to the accident site to assess the situation and review rescue operations. He acknowledged his responsibility for passenger safety and said the ministry was addressing problems with locomotives, coaches and wagons, with December 31 set as the deadline for completing the work.

Discussing the condition of railway equipment, he criticised what he described as a previous lack of attention to mechanical maintenance. He said five or six trains, including the Karakoram Express, Millat Express and Awam Express, still appeared extremely old.

Asked whether he would resign, Abbasi said the investigation should first establish what happened and that those responsible would be held accountable. He added that he had spoken with the prime minister and that efforts were underway to prevent similar incidents, saying he would continue working to resolve the problems.

Pakistan Railways arranged a replacement train for the Rehman Baba Express, which was carrying more than 500 passengers.