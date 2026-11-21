December electricity bills could rise by Rs1.33 per unit under proposed adjustments

The monthly and quarterly adjustments could total Rs4.22 per unit in December 2026, up from Rs2.89 in November.

The proposals include a monthly adjustment of Rs2.88 per unit and a quarterly adjustment of Rs1.34 per unit.

NEPRA will decide whether to approve the adjustments, which could affect consumers of ex-WAPDA distribution companies and K-Electric.

Electricity consumers across Pakistan could pay around Rs1.33 more per unit in December 2026 than they did in November if the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approves two proposed adjustments. Together, the monthly and quarterly charges could reach Rs4.22 per unit in December, compared with Rs2.89 per unit in November bills.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Friday to review the proposed changes. Officials briefed him on the two adjustments and their potential impact on consumers served by former WAPDA distribution companies, including the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), as well as K-Electric customers.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested a monthly adjustment of Rs2.88 per unit for October. Power distribution companies have separately applied to NEPRA for a quarterly adjustment of Rs1.34 per unit for the July–September period, to be reflected in December bills if approved.

NEPRA will review both requests before deciding the final rates to be applied to December bills.