Faryal Talpur chairs PPP meeting on AJK political strategy

PPP leaders met at Zardari House in Islamabad on Friday to discuss the political situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting brought together the party’s AJK leadership, office-bearers, legislators and ticket holders to review party organisation and discuss future strategy.

Talpur highlighted the efforts of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto to raise the Kashmir issue internationally.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur chaired a meeting of the party’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) leadership at Zardari House in Islamabad on Friday. Participants reviewed the political situation in AJK, discussed the party’s organisation and considered its future political strategy.

Addressing the meeting, Talpur said the PPP was the only political party founded on the Kashmir issue and had consistently stood by the Kashmiri people. She said former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Kashmir a central issue in national politics and raised it at international forums.

Talpur said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto carried that work forward by highlighting the Kashmir issue internationally and continuing to extend political and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

PPP AJK President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, former AJK prime minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and senior party leader Chaudhry Latif Akbar attended the meeting, along with Sardar Yaqoob Khan and Chaudhry Pervaiz Ashraf. Members of the AJK Legislative Assembly in attendance included Mian Abdul Waheed, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed and Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar.

Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Dewan Ali Chughtai, Sardar Mukhtar Ahmed Abbasi, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Majid Khan, Farzana Yaqoob and Zubia Khurshid also took part. Senior party figures at the meeting included Sardar Javed Ayub, Sardar Faheem Rabbani, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Sardar Ahmed Sagheer, Ammar Zeeshan Jer al, Sardar Saud Sadiq and Sardar Abid Hussain Abid.

Party ticket holders Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Budhanvi, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Chaudhry Sohaib, Muhammad Waleed Inqilabi and Shaheen Dar also attended.