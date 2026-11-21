ECC cuts SME export requirement to 50%, approves supplementary grants

Small and medium-sized enterprises will have four years to meet the revised export requirement, down from 80% to 50% of output.

The ECC approved Rs100 million for the Minority Welfare Fund and Rs1 billion to settle outstanding Pak-Arab Pipeline Company claims.

The committee reviewed recommendations on sugar exports and reiterated the need to deregulate the sugar sector.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has lowered the minimum export requirement for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from 80% to 50% of their output under a revised Export Financing Policy. The change is aimed at encouraging more SMEs to export.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting that approved the amendments. Under the revised criteria, SMEs will have four years to meet the 50% threshold. The Ministry of Finance said progress under the amended policy would be reviewed after six months.

The ECC also approved Rs1 billion to settle outstanding guaranteed throughput claims of the Pak-Arab Pipeline Company and authorised the Danish Schools Authority to incur Rs500 million in operational expenditure.

Among the technical supplementary grants approved was Rs100 million for the Minority Welfare Fund. The allocation will finance scholarships, help cover marriage expenses for orphaned girls, provide emergency financial assistance to minority communities and fund repairs to their places of worship.

The committee approved another Rs100 million for the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority and the Social Media Complaint Council. It also approved a technical supplementary grant for projects under National Economic Initiatives.

The ECC sanctioned Rs26.5 million to purchase spare parts for Punjab Rangers helicopters and Rs67 million to repair and maintain helicopters operated by Frontier Corps Balochistan North.

The committee also reviewed the Cabinet Committee’s recommendations on sugar exports and reiterated the importance of deregulating the sugar sector.