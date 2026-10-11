Zayb Khan fans rally behind “Tamasha Trophy Suits Zayb” after Babrik Shah’s win

Zayb Khan’s supporters are sharing “Tamasha Trophy Suits Zayb” on X and Instagram.

The posts celebrate his popularity despite his elimination before the finale.

Babrik Shah won Season 5, while Esra Ayesha finished as runner-up.

Zayb Khan’s fans are expressing their support through the social media slogan “Tamasha Trophy Suits Zayb” following Babrik Shah’s victory in Tamasha Season 5.

The phrase is being shared on X and Instagram by supporters who believe Zayb’s connection with viewers deserves recognition despite his departure before the final. Their posts describe him as the “real winner” and “Awaam ka hero,” reflecting fan sentiment rather than the competition’s official result.

Zayb, an actor, model and content creator, entered the season as one of the original housemates. His personality and relationships inside the house, particularly his bond with Esra Ayesha, became a focus of his supporters’ posts.

His elimination around Day 50 drew disappointment from fans who considered the decision surprising and unfair. Esra and other housemates were also emotional about his exit.

Babrik Shah secured the official Season 5 title and a reported prize of Rs4.7 million, with Esra finishing as runner-up. The other finalists included Dr. Zee Khan, Fasih Khalid, Yasir Alam and Samiya Hijab.

Supporters continued celebrating Zayb around the finale, sharing messages that distinguished winning the competition from winning viewers’ affection.