Xbox rejects GTA VI cloud exclusivity report, rules out PC streaming at launch

Xbox says GTA VI will not have an exclusive cloud streaming launch through its service.

Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball ruled out cloud streaming to PCs when the game releases.

The clarification comes ahead of changes to Xbox Cloud Gaming’s monthly streaming limits.

Xbox has rejected reports that it secured exclusive cloud streaming rights for Grand Theft Auto VI, saying the game will not be available to stream to PCs through its service at launch.

Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball issued the clarification on X after The Verge reported that the company had obtained an exclusive cloud arrangement for the game’s scheduled November 19, 2026 release.

Ball said enthusiasm surrounding GTA VI and Xbox had resulted in inaccurate reporting. He confirmed that Xbox was preparing for the game’s November 19 launch, while making clear that it would neither stream exclusively through Xbox nor be available for cloud streaming to PCs at release.

The distinction matters because Xbox Cloud Gaming normally allows supported games to be played across several types of devices, including PCs, smart televisions and mobile phones.

An arrangement covering GTA VI could therefore have offered PC users a way to play through the cloud. Ball’s statement rules out that possibility through Xbox’s service at launch.

The clarification follows Microsoft’s announcement a month earlier of changes to Xbox Cloud Gaming, including monthly streaming limits due to take effect in November.

Under the announced changes, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive 15 hours of cloud streaming each month. Premium subscribers will have 10 hours, while Essential subscribers will receive five hours.

Ball’s statement did not outline whether GTA VI could become available for PC cloud streaming at a later date or provide details of any future streaming arrangement.