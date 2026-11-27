US dollar closes at Rs278.42 in Pakistan’s open market

Customers selling US dollars received Rs277.28 per dollar at Thursday’s close.

The UAE dirham cost Rs76.14 and the Saudi riyal cost Rs74.46 in the open market.

Commercial banks quoted an average selling rate of Rs194.49 for the Canadian dollar.

Customers buying US dollars in Pakistan’s open market paid Rs278.42 per dollar at the close of trading on Thursday, November 26, 2026. These were the latest closing rates available on Friday morning, November 27. At Thursday’s rates, buying US$100 cost Rs27,842, while selling the same amount brought in Rs27,728.

The British pound cost Rs366.58 and the euro cost Rs306.83. The table shows how much customers received or paid in Pakistani rupees for one unit of each currency at exchange companies.

Currency Customers received when selling (Rs) Customers paid when buying (Rs) US dollar (USD) 277.28 278.42 UAE dirham (AED) 75.55 76.14 Saudi riyal (SAR) 73.97 74.46 British pound (GBP) 363.12 366.58 Euro (EUR) 303.90 306.83 Japanese yen (JPY) 1.73 1.79

Commercial banks also quoted rates for the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Chinese yuan on November 26. The figures below are indicative bank rates in Pakistani rupees per unit, rounded to the nearest paisa.