Dense fog forces closures on M-2, M-4 and M-11 in Punjab

Low visibility disrupted travel on the Lahore–Kot Momin stretch of the M-2.

Fog also closed the Faisalabad–Pindi Bhattian section of the M-4 and the Lahore–Sialkot section of the M-11.

Motorway police urged drivers to check road conditions before leaving home.

Dense fog led to repeated motorway closures across parts of Punjab on Friday morning. On the M-2, poor visibility affected the route from Lahore to Kot Momin, including the stretch between Thokar Niaz Beg and Kala Shah Kaku.

The closures also affected motorists travelling between Faisalabad and Pindi Bhattian on the M-4 and between Lahore and Sialkot on the M-11. Motorway police advised drivers to use GT Road (N-5) as an alternative when sections of the M-2 are closed and to switch on both front and rear fog lights in poor visibility.

Motorway police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and check the latest road conditions before setting out. He advised those making essential journeys to wait until visibility improves and plan their travel between 10am and 6pm.