Gold price in Pakistan on November 27 stands at Rs 378,636 per tola

The latest confirmed rate for 24-karat gold was Thursday’s figure, with Friday’s benchmark still unconfirmed.

Gold gained Rs4,700 per tola on Thursday after falling by Rs11,500 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams rose by Rs4,030 to Rs324,619.

The latest confirmed price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was Rs378,636 per tola on Friday morning, November 27. The All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association had issued the rate on Thursday after gold recovered part of the previous day’s losses.

Wednesday’s Rs11,500 drop had brought the price down to Rs373,936 per tola. Thursday’s rebound came as gold rose by $47 in the international market to reach $3,561 per ounce.

Some local listings showed gold at Rs390,000 per tola on Friday morning. That figure matched Thursday’s closing price in Karachi’s open market, where gold traded Rs11,364 above the association’s benchmark.