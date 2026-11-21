US denies Iran’s claim that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf

Iranian state media said air defences targeted the US fighter jet on Friday evening, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

US Central Command said Iran had fired no missile at the aircraft and that all US fighter jets in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.

The US military has rejected similar Iranian claims about American aircraft during the war.

US Central Command on Saturday rejected an Iranian state media report that a missile had damaged a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf and forced it to make an emergency landing.

Iranian state media said the country’s air defence systems targeted the jet on Friday evening. According to the report, the aircraft abandoned its mission and landed at a nearby airport after it was damaged.

Central Command said Iran had not attacked a US F-16 on Friday and that all US military fighter jets in the Middle East were safe and accounted for. Iran has made similar claims during the war, saying its forces had shot down or damaged US aircraft. The US military has denied those accounts.

The war began in February, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran. It has since spread across the Middle East, killing thousands of people, disrupting shipping and driving up global energy prices.