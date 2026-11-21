15 terrorists killed in two operations in Mastung, state media reports

Five terrorists were killed in the first operation and 10 in the second, according to security sources.

Security forces cleared four localities in Mastung, destroyed several hideouts and recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces and said counterterrorism efforts would continue across Pakistan.

Security forces killed 15 terrorists in two operations in Balochistan’s Mastung district, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday, citing security sources. The operations were carried out under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-3 and targeted members of Fitna al-Hindustan.

Security sources said five terrorists were killed in the first operation and another 10 in the second. Forces destroyed several hideouts, recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition and cleared Killi Pasand Khan, Musa Khan, Khorasani and Kaftari of terrorists.

The sources said security forces remained committed to eliminating terrorism in Balochistan and would continue operations until the last terrorist was eliminated.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the professionalism and courage of the personnel involved in the two operations. He commended the sacrifices and determination of the security forces and said the entire nation stood with them in the fight against terrorism.

Shehbaz said hostile elements would be prevented from carrying out their plans and that efforts to eliminate terrorism would continue in Balochistan and across the country until the last terrorist was eliminated.