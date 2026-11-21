Maryam Nawaz approves second phase of Punjab solar panel scheme, raises target to 100,000

Punjab raised its Phase II solar panel target from 90,000 to 100,000 after receiving more than 350,000 applications in the first phase.

Maryam Nawaz ordered energy audits at major hospitals and approved in principle the conversion of water supply schemes at 40 sites in Cholistan to solar power.

Lahore was officially named the Economic Cooperation Organization’s Tourism Capital for 2027 at an event in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Solar Panel Scheme and directed officials to increase the number of panels planned for distribution from 90,000 to 100,000.

Provincial Minister Faisal Khokhar and the energy secretary told a meeting chaired by the chief minister that the first phase had drawn more than 350,000 applications. Solar panels were provided to 89,869 recipients, whose electricity bills fell by a third, according to the briefing. Officials also said 76 schools in Punjab had been switched to solar power under a pilot project.

Maryam Nawaz ordered energy audits at all major hospitals and directed officials to install solar panels based on each hospital’s electricity demand. She also approved in principle a pilot project involving 5,000 solar panels in Cholistan and the conversion of water supply schemes at 40 sites in the region to solar power.

The meeting reviewed bioenergy and biofuel projects that would use industrial, agricultural and solid waste. Officials presented a report on a proposed biorefinery in Nankana Sahib that would process rice and other crop residues. The meeting also reviewed a commercial-scale biogas plant project involving private dairies and communities.

The chief minister sought a plan to produce energy and biofuel from solid waste in partnership with Suthra Punjab. She also gave in-principle approval to a pilot project to generate energy from 3,000 tonnes of waste. Officials estimated that 490,000 tonnes of industrial waste in Punjab could yield 7.15 billion cubic metres of biogas. The briefing also put the electricity generation potential of industrial, agricultural and solid waste at 1.6 billion units.

Separately, Lahore was officially named the Economic Cooperation Organization’s Tourism Capital for 2027. Punjab Tourism Secretary Saqrat Aman accepted the award on Lahore’s behalf in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

Pakistan’s tourism pavilion at the Shusha event showcased the country’s historic landmarks, cultural traditions, natural landscapes and hospitality. Punjab was presented as a gateway to tourism in Pakistan. Officials said a food festival would promote Lahore’s cuisine and a publicity campaign would highlight tourist destinations across the province.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the chief minister’s Magnificent Punjab initiative includes restoring historic cities, preserving cultural heritage and developing tourism infrastructure.

In a separate statement, Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude over successful operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas.