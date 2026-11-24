UAE to launch Urdu-speaking AI assistant Meera for government services in March

The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to introduce Meera, a multilingual artificial intelligence assistant that will help people access government services. Officials said the service will be available from March 2027.

The platform will bring passport and work permit services together with health and education services. Users will be able to access them through Meera in several languages, including Urdu.

Officials said parents will be able to use the assistant to look up their children’s school records. Patients will also be able to get in touch with doctors through the same platform.