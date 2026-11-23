Pakistan Stock Exchange Closes Higher as KSE-100 Index Gains 91 Points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended Monday’s trading session in positive territory, with the KSE-100 Index rising 91.29 points to close at 177,473.86.

The benchmark index reached an intraday high of 178,746.45 points, while its lowest level was recorded at 177,357.46.

Trading volume declined to 551.45 million shares, with 199 companies recording gains and 270 ending in losses.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended Monday’s trading session on a slightly positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 91.29 points, or 0.05 percent, to settle at 177,473.86 points on November 23, 2026.

The modest increase came after a volatile trading session in which the benchmark index experienced considerable fluctuations, reflecting mixed investor sentiment and selling pressure in several listed companies.

The KSE-100 Index opened the session against its previous closing level of 177,382.57 points and initially witnessed buying activity that pushed the market to an intraday high of 178,746.45 points.

However, the early upward momentum weakened as the session progressed, with the index retreating from its highest level amid profit-taking and selling activity.

During the trading day, the benchmark index also touched a low of 177,357.46 points before recovering sufficiently to finish marginally above its previous closing level.

The difference between the day’s highest and lowest levels stood at approximately 1,389 points, highlighting the significant fluctuations experienced during the session despite the relatively small closing gain.

Market participation remained mixed, with more companies recording losses than gains in the Ready Market.

Out of 496 companies whose shares were traded, 199 registered increases in their share prices, while 270 companies closed lower. The share prices of another 27 companies remained unchanged.

The market breadth indicated that selling pressure was more widespread across individual stocks, even though the benchmark index managed to maintain a positive closing position.

Trading activity also slowed compared with the previous session, with total Ready Market volume declining to 551,451,581 shares from 620,697,365 shares.

This represented a decrease of approximately 69.25 million shares, or 11.16 percent, suggesting reduced overall trading participation during Monday’s session.

The total value of shares traded in the Ready Market stood at Rs22.50 billion, compared with Rs22.60 billion in the preceding session.

The decline in traded value amounted to approximately Rs97.13 million, reflecting a modest reduction in the overall value of transactions.

Meanwhile, the total market capitalisation of the Ready Market decreased slightly despite the benchmark index closing higher.

Market capitalisation stood at Rs19.254 trillion at the end of Monday’s session, compared with Rs19.260 trillion recorded previously.

The reduction amounted to approximately Rs6.28 billion, indicating that the combined market value of listed companies declined marginally during the trading day.

The contrasting movement between the KSE-100 Index and overall market capitalisation reflected the uneven performance of individual stocks, with gains in some index constituents offsetting broader weakness across the market.

PSX Market Indicator November 23, 2026 KSE-100 Closing Index 177,473.86 Index Change +91.29 points Percentage Change +0.05% Intraday High 178,746.45 Intraday Low 177,357.46 Companies Traded 496 Companies Advanced 199 Companies Declined 270 Companies Unchanged 27 Trading Volume 551.45 million shares Traded Value Rs22.50 billion Market Capitalisation Rs19.254 trillion

Monday’s trading figures showed that although the benchmark index remained in positive territory at the close, the market faced pressure from declining share prices, reduced trading volumes and a slight decrease in overall capitalisation.

The KSE-100 Index ultimately retained a gain of 91.29 points, closing at 177,473.86 after surrendering much of its earlier intraday advance.