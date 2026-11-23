FBR Revises Sales Tax and FED Return Forms to Crack Down on Tax Evasion

The Federal Board of Revenue has introduced revised sales tax and Federal Excise Duty return forms to improve transparency and prevent tax evasion.

Taxpayers must provide complete and accurate records of purchases and sales, allowing authorities to verify invoices more effectively.

The changes are part of the FBR’s efforts to digitise tax reporting, strengthen transaction monitoring and improve compliance.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced changes to sales tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED) return forms, making detailed reporting of purchases and sales mandatory as part of its efforts to combat tax evasion and strengthen oversight of business transactions across Pakistan.

The revised requirements are intended to improve transparency in the tax system by ensuring that taxpayers submit comprehensive and accurate information about their commercial activities when filing returns.

Under the amended procedures, registered taxpayers will be required to provide complete records of their purchases and sales, enabling the tax authority to examine transactions more closely and verify the accuracy of information declared in tax returns.

The FBR has issued a formal notification outlining the amendments to the sales tax return forms, introducing additional reporting requirements aimed at strengthening documentation and improving the reliability of tax records.

The changes place particular emphasis on the verification of purchase and sale invoices, which are essential for determining tax liabilities and ensuring that businesses comply with applicable sales tax regulations.

According to the FBR, the revised forms will make it easier for tax officials to examine invoices submitted by taxpayers and identify discrepancies between reported purchases and sales.

The improved verification process is intended to reduce opportunities for inaccurate declarations and fraudulent reporting, while helping authorities detect potential tax evasion.

Businesses filing sales tax returns will now be expected to maintain more comprehensive transaction records and ensure that the information provided in their returns accurately reflects their purchasing and selling activities.

The revised reporting requirements are also designed to improve the quality of information available to the FBR, allowing tax officials to monitor commercial transactions more effectively.

By requiring clearer documentation, the tax authority aims to strengthen accountability among registered taxpayers and improve compliance with existing tax laws.

The amendments also cover Federal Excise Duty returns, bringing additional attention to the reporting and verification of transactions falling within the scope of federal excise taxation.

The FBR expects the revised forms to support more efficient record-keeping and facilitate the examination of business transactions through improved reporting procedures.

The changes form part of the authority’s broader programme to modernise Pakistan’s tax administration through digitisation and automation.

The FBR has been working to improve electronic tax filing systems and reduce weaknesses in traditional reporting procedures by introducing more structured and verifiable transaction records.

The latest amendments are intended to support these efforts by improving the collection and examination of purchase and sales information submitted through tax returns.

Greater use of electronic records is expected to make it easier for tax authorities to compare transaction details, identify inconsistencies and monitor compliance without relying entirely on manual verification.

The revised forms will also help strengthen the documentation of business activities, providing the FBR with more detailed information for assessing sales tax and Federal Excise Duty obligations.

The authority maintains that better invoice verification and comprehensive reporting can play an important role in identifying irregularities that may otherwise remain undetected.

The notification establishes the revised reporting framework for taxpayers filing sales tax and FED returns, with businesses required to ensure that their purchase and sales records meet the updated requirements.

The changes are aimed at making Pakistan’s tax reporting system more transparent, improving the accuracy of taxpayer declarations and strengthening the FBR’s ability to detect and prevent tax evasion.