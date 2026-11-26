Trump’s second term and Pakistan’s cost of living: How the US-Iran war raised the country’s fuel bill

Refilling an 11.67 kg LPG cylinder cost about Rs2,853 more than a year earlier, even after prices fell in the week ending November 19.

Petrol was 21.35% dearer and diesel 24.84% dearer. Pakistan had raised both prices by Rs55 per litre in March after the US-Israeli war with Iran pushed up oil costs.

The grocery bill depended on what families bought. Live chicken and onions cost about 24% more than a year earlier, while sugar and potatoes were more than 26% cheaper.

A Pakistani household buying an 11.67 kg cooking gas cylinder in the week ending November 19, 2026, paid an average of Rs6,095.87, up from Rs3,242.61 a year earlier. The refill alone cost nearly Rs2,853 extra. A family buying a 20 kg bag of wheat flour faced a 44.20% increase, while the prices of two other kitchen staples, sugar and potatoes, fell by more than a quarter.

Fuel offers the clearest link between household costs in Pakistan and events during US President Donald Trump’s second term. On March 6, Pakistan announced a Rs55-per-litre increase in petrol and high-speed diesel, citing the rise in international oil prices during the US-Israeli war with Iran. That decision added Rs275 to the price of five litres of petrol for a motorcyclist and Rs2,200 to a 40-litre diesel purchase.

Pakistan sourced 81% of its fuel imports from Gulf countries, leaving it exposed to a regional supply shock. By October, the government had ordered closer checks on passenger fares and food prices as higher diesel costs put pressure on transport bills. More than nine million low-income people had received fuel subsidies.

Some of that pressure eased in November. Petrol fell 3.87%, diesel 2.46% and LPG 6.46% in the week ending November 19. Even after those reductions, petrol averaged Rs324.18 per litre, compared with Rs267.15 a year earlier. Diesel averaged Rs357.30, up from Rs286.20. At those prices, buying 40 litres of diesel cost Rs2,844 more than it had a year before.

The broader inflation figures tell a more varied story. Pakistan’s annual consumer inflation rate stood at 9.61% in October, while food and non-alcoholic drinks were 7.74% dearer. By the November survey, the price of flour had risen sharply, yet broken basmati rice cost almost exactly what it had a year earlier. Even among pulses, mash and chana became dearer while masoor and moong became cheaper. The retail figures measure what families paid. They do not establish how much of any individual food price change was caused by the war.

The table covers all 51 goods and services in the weekly essentials survey. Both columns use national average prices for November 19, 2026. The weekly comparison is with November 12, 2026, and the annual comparison is with November 20, 2025.