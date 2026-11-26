Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh urges young Pakistanis to start businesses, calls for easier access to loans

Sheikh urged universities to work with industry to turn research and student ideas into businesses.

He called for wider access to loans and stronger institutional support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The minister said Pakistan could join the G20 within 20 years if it sustained investment and backed entrepreneurs.

Federal Minister for the Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh urged young Pakistanis to consider starting their own businesses and called on policymakers to make it easier for small firms to obtain loans. He was speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2026, organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at the Mövenpick Hotel in Islamabad on Thursday.

Addressing business leaders, academics, entrepreneurs and young professionals, Sheikh said government jobs remained a popular choice among young people, but starting a business could give them the opportunity to create jobs for others. A former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh said his grandson now represents the sixth generation of his family in business.

Sheikh said universities could help students turn research into products and businesses by giving them more opportunities to work with industry. He praised FAST University for its academic work and welcomed RCCI’s partnership with GEN-Pakistan. Factory visits, discussions with business owners and awareness programmes, he said, give students a chance to test ideas and learn how to assess risks before launching a venture.

The minister said research, creativity and technology should play a greater role in how Pakistani companies operate. He praised chambers of commerce for their research and urged policymakers to understand the risks business owners face. He cited growth in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as a sign of economic resilience and said small and medium-sized businesses needed better access to credit and institutional support to expand.

Sheikh said Pakistan’s position along international trade routes gave it commercial opportunities it had yet to fully develop. To illustrate the value of long-term planning, he cited South Korea’s rise as an exporter, saying the country had drawn on five-year development plans associated with Pakistani economist Dr Mahbub ul Haq.

Sheikh said the government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was committed to improving business conditions and facilitating investment by Pakistani and foreign investors. He expressed confidence that Pakistan could join the G20 within the next 20 years with clear economic priorities and sustained support for entrepreneurs.

The minister congratulated RCCI on organising the week and credited its patron-in-chief, Sohail Altaf, and president, Nosherwan Khalil Khan, with bringing businesses and universities together. He said the chamber represents more than 13,000 businesses and contributes to the national economy. Altaf and Khan attended the ceremony alongside event chairman Qazi Muhammad Ahsan, RCCI office-bearers and members, academics, emerging entrepreneurs and invited guests.