Ishaq Dar chairs meeting on proposal to import another 500,000 tonnes of wheat for 2026–27

Imports of 800,000 metric tonnes of wheat are already in progress.

The steering committee reviewed existing stocks and projected domestic supply and demand for 2026–27.

Ishaq Dar called for federal and provincial authorities to coordinate efforts to keep wheat affordable and protect farmers and consumers.

Pakistan is considering importing a further 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat to help meet domestic demand in 2026–27. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on Wheat Import in Islamabad on Thursday, November 26.

With imports of 800,000 metric tonnes already under way, the committee assessed the country’s wheat reserves and the volume of wheat expected to be available domestically. Members reviewed those figures against projected demand as they considered how much more wheat Pakistan would need to maintain supplies across the country.

Dar urged the federal and provincial governments to plan ahead, work closely together and simplify the arrangements for keeping markets supplied. He said the aim was to keep wheat available at affordable prices, maintain market stability and safeguard the interests of both farmers and consumers.

The federal ministers for national food security and research and for commerce attended, along with Sindh’s food minister and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa. The meeting also included the federal secretaries for commerce and national food security and research, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, senior provincial officials and representatives of the relevant ministries and departments.