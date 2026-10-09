Trump claims major gains in Iran war, says nuclear threat eliminated

Trump said the United States was making significant progress in its war against Iran.

He claimed the threat posed by Iranian nuclear weapons had been eliminated.

He warned that an attack on a major US city would be an extremely serious matter.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States is achieving major gains in its war against Iran and that the threat posed by Iranian nuclear weapons has been eliminated.

Speaking about the conflict, Trump described US military progress as significant. His assertion that the nuclear threat had ended was presented without supporting details in the remarks provided.

Trump also warned about the seriousness of a potential Iranian attack on an American city, naming Los Angeles and San Diego as examples. He said an attack on any major US city would be treated as an extremely serious matter.